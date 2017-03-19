Albuquerque couple arrested after alleged road rage incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque couple faces a slew of charges after an alleged road rage incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Desiree Sanchez and her husband Samuel Salmeron were driving out of a Walgreen’s parking lot Saturday.

The driver of another car told officers she asked Sanchez to move forward as she was stopped for a long time.

The woman says that’s when Sanchez began following her and tried running her car off the road before rear ending her, then the woman claims Sanchez tried to run her over when she got out of the car.

Passengers told police Salmeron then got out and started threatening them with a knife.

Police say when they arrived at the southwest Albuquerque neighborhood they saw a big fight happening.

Sanchez is held on a 75 thousand cash or surety bond.

Salmeron is getting treated at the hospital