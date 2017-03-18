Video: Alleged drunk driver at scene of deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a bad scene as a lone New Mexico State Police officer, pulled up to a wreck along I-25 near the San Felipe Pueblo exit on February 24.

In new video released from that night’s crash, witnesses are seen running to a car with three Colorado women inside, all three fighting for their lives.

Debris can be seen scattered across the interstate in dash cam video. Witnesses waved down the officer for help as they tried to render aide.

“Okay go ahead and stand in front of my vehicle for me,” said the officer to 18-year-old, Luke Griffin.

Griffin is the suspected drunk driver in the crash that left Corrina Vaden dead, and her two friends with serious injuries. As another officer attempted to give him a sobriety test, he could barely stand up.

He was arrested for driving under the influence, before video shows him asleep in a patrol car.

Griffin faces four charges, including homicide by vehicle, he’s expected in court in April.