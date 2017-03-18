The Latest: Dems dismiss New Mexico government shutdown talk

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The Latest on the end of the New Mexico Legislature (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

New Mexico Democratic state senators are dismissing predictions by Gov. Susana Martinez that the state is facing a possible government shutdown next month.

Sen. John Arthur Smith said Saturday the Republican governor has plenty of money to “limp along” until this summer and urged her to sign the Legislature’s budget sent to her this week.

The Deming Democrat and chair of the Senate Finance Committee says he previously had warned the governor and other lawmakers the state faced a looming budget crisis with declining oil revenues.

Martinez says she will call lawmakers back to the state capital to renegotiate a budget for the coming fiscal year because she objects to proposed increases in taxes and spending. Her office says if lawmakers don’t agree to her terms for more spending cuts, state museums will begin to close.

2 p.m.

New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf said Saturday lawmakers gave the Republican governor a budget that raises revenues amid a steady downturn of traditional sources of revenue.

Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Deming Democrat, says Martinez “has the tools she needs” to balance the budget and stabilize the state’s bond rating.

___

1:30 p.m.

Martinez said Saturday at the conclusion of a 60-day legislative session that she will closely review a $6.1 billion spending bill from lawmakers and a companion legislation that would raises $350 million in new revenues before calling a special session of the Legislature.

The second-term Republican governor declined to say exactly when she might schedule the special session and warned the state was running low on cash reserves. She has until April 7 to act on legislation or see it automatically vetoed.

___

1:00 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she won’t approve minimum wage increases approved by the state Legislature because they hurt the state’s business climate.

As the legislative session ended Saturday, Martinez said that she might support an increase to a rate lower than $9 an hour.

The Legislature approved two options for increasing the state’s $7.50 minimum wage for the first time since 2009. They would have increased base wages to $9 or $9.25. One bill included a temporary $8 training wage.

___

Noon

___

3:30 a.m.

Budget vetoes could bring lawmakers back to the capital at the governor’s orders to rewrite a $6.1 billion spending plan – or for an attempt to override her vetoes.