Rio Rancho man builds tiny home from the bottom up

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man wanted to give himself a big challenge to build something small. Somehow, he managed to pack a big project into something tiny.

“Its got its own living room. Its got its own office. Its got its own bathroom, toilet, shower. Its got kitchen, and its got two bedrooms. All in 140 sq ft,” said Kevin King.

King said it all started a few years ago when he noticed the tiny home trend growing across the country.

“When I saw it, I said, that’s pretty neat, I like building things, I can do that,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he did. Now, he has an entire miniature home to show for it.

“It has storage under the couch. Storage is very important to have. Have different places to store things underneath,” he said.

King said his creation took him a year to finish. He spent a total of 250 hours of hard work, and $40,000 worth of materials. He said the project was something he wanted to do, just to see if he could actually do it.

“It’s just for fun. I mean, I build things all the time, and move on to other projects. I thought that was kind of a cool thing to build and I was kind of surprised I could build it,” he said.

Even though he said the tiny home is more practical for young and small families, it didn’t stop him and his wife from testing it out in the mountains.

“I wanted to see how it would work, so I took it up to Chama, up in the woods up there for about 4-5 months, set it up there and it worked really well,” he said.

King said if anyone is interested in buying the tiny home from him, to give him a call at 505-377-3355.