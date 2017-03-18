Police arrest Albuquerque man after alleged chase in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man who police say led officers on a wild chase across the city is behind bars.

Court records show it wasn’t the first time 22-year-old Joshua Ortega has been in trouble for crimes involving cars.

Detectives say early Wednesday morning they spotted Ortega and another man in a stolen car outside the Costco near Cottonwood Mall.

They followed that car to Coors and I-40 where officers blew out 3 tires with spike strips, but Ortega kept going hitting construction cones at Central and Atrisco before finally ditching the car near Bridge and Five Points.

Police say Ortega ran up to a woman, threw her and her 2-year-old to the ground, and took off in her SUV.

At that point police called off the chase.

Police finally arrested Ortega Friday.

Prosecutors asked for Ortega to be held on a no bond hold and the judge agreed.

According to court records, Ortega has been arrested for similar crimes six times in in 2016, including one case still pending from July.