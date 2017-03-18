Governor Martinez calls for special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP)– New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she will call lawmakers back to the state capital to renegotiate a budget for the coming fiscal year because she objects to proposed increases in taxes and spending.

Martinez said Saturday at the conclusion of a 60-day legislative session that she will closely review a $6.1 billion spending bill from lawmakers and a companion legislation that would raises $350 million in new revenues before calling a special session of the Legislature.

She chided the Democrat-led Legislature for wasting time by approving tax increases and a minimum wage increase that she does not support.

The second-term Republican governor declined to say exactly when she might schedule the special session and warned the state was running low on cash reserves. She has until April 7 to act on legislation or see it automatically vetoed.