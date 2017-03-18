Creation of independent ethics commission goes to voters in 2018

SANTA FE, NM- A joint resolution allowing New Mexicans to vote on establishing an ethics commission made it through the legislature Friday night after senate approval.

The commission would investigate complaints against elected officials, lobbyists and others.

Friday representatives from both chambers met in a joint conference committee to resolve differences between the House and Senate-passed versions of House Joint Resolution 8.

The committee agreed on a selection process for commissioners to provide for the independence of the commission, said house republicans.

The final proposal will go on the 2018 general election ballot for voter approval.