Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Another day of near record highs is ahead as the extremely warm temperatures continue. High pressure will be in control of our region’s weather once again today. That means more sunshine with high temperatures 15°-20° warmer than normal. Albuquerque could hit 80° for the first time this year and the metro could also break or tie the record of 80° from 1907. Many other areas including Farmington, Gallup, Las Vegas and Raton will be close to record warmth today.

The warmer than average temperatures will continue into early next week with mostly sunny skies. This dry, sunny and warm pattern will end by the end of the upcoming week. A storm system is going to impact the Four Corners by Thursday. This storm system will bring in rain, high mountain snow, wind and seasonal temperatures back to the state.