BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)– More than 60 balloons took to the sky Saturday morning in Belen for the 33rd Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Balloon Rally.

Organizers say this year’s event is one of their biggest yet.

The festivities kicked off early with an ascension around 7 a.m. followed by a car show, then sky divers.

The free event continues Sunday at Eagle Park.

Proceeds of the event go to the Friends of Smokey Bear Balloon, chosen after the death of that balloon’s pilot in February.