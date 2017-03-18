Albuquerque police give back to fire victim that helped fallen officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people had their cars destroyed or damaged during a fire that tore through a southeast apartment complex Friday morning.

But for a fire that left behind so much destruction without injuring one person, it’s hard to imagine what an Albuquerque Police Department chaplain would want with one person in particular.

Her name is Rose Barak.

APD tracked her down and gave her some much needed help because of the help she gave to one of their own nearly two years ago.

Barak’s the nurse who was one of the first to run to the side of Officer Daniel Webster, the night he was shot and mortally wounded during a traffic stop in October 2015.

“I will never forget him,” she said. “I will never forget his family or his wife. I keep them in my prayers every single day.”

One of APD’s chaplain’s, Laurie Wells, presented Barak with a check for a $1,000 from the Chaplain Unit Fund.

“We know what a great help you were to Officer Webster,” Wells said.

But even after the day she had Barak insisted she wasn’t “deserving or worth of the money.”

She said all she can think about are her neighbors and the things they lost in the fire. Barak said if there’s one thing she’s thankful for it’s this.

“I am here, I am fine and and my neighbors are fine,” she said. “My car is just a thing.”

Barak’s car was packed full with her belongings as she had planned to leave the state for a new job. Her car was one of the more than 30 that was destroyed. But even in a time of devastation, she couldn’t help but thank the three people in front of her.

“I expect nothing in return,” Barak said. “I have dedicated, actually in honor of Officer Webster, myself to serving them (APD).”

She said especially the officers in the Southeast Area Command.

“It’s amazing. These officer really appreciate that support but really, we can’t thank her enough,” Major Joe Christmas said. “What she’s done for us and for this police department, we will never forget.”