Albuquerque Police arrest alleged drunk driver for 9th DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police arrested an accused drunk driver Friday night, but not before they say he nearly hit several officers with his pick-up while trying to get away.

APD says this is 61-year-old Steve Martinez’s 9th DWI arrest according to MVD records.

Police say Martinez drove up to their DWI checkpoint at Lomas and Broadway Friday night, then sped through the checkpoint nearly hitting several officers standing in the road.

APD says they used spike strips and deflated two of the pick-up’s tires.

Officers caught up to and arrested Martinez on the I-40 on ramp near University after ditched the truck and started walking.

He’s charged with aggravated DWI and eluding, among other charges.