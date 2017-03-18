Albuquerque man arrested accused of nearly hitting officer in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man is behind bars after police say he tried to run over an officer then led police on a chase.

Police arrested 27-year-old Sean York Friday near Zuni and Louisiana.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer pulled over York and a woman in a stolen vehicle and after refusing to follow commands they say the two took off, nearly running over an officer.

Police say York eventually crashed the car and took off running, dropping a gun on the way.

Officers caught up to him a short time later and arrested him.

York is held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond, charged with auto theft, being a felon with a gun, and aggravated assault.