Valencia Co. deputy caught speeding on dangerous I-25 “S” curve

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County deputy’s squad car was caught on camera going 30 mph over the speed limit through Albuquerque, and it happened on a dangerous stretch of road.

The squad car was driving on I-25 North toward the Lead-Coal exit going over 85 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone, just after 7 p.m. on a Tuesday last month with no emergency lights or sirens, and miles out of Valencia County.

The stretch of I-25 known as the infamous “S” curve, has a significantly lower speed limit than the rest of the highway, dropping to just 55 mph through the curve because it is a high-risk area for car crashes so much so, the New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to re-do the freeway. .

Drivers say there is no excuse for a deputy to be speeding without official reason. “It’s kind of ridiculous, they can just speed all over the place, sort of do whatever they want,” said a driver in Los Lunas.

“I can kind of tell where they are,” said Rey, a driver in Valencia County, “Somebody can get hurt, that’s the worst case scenario.”

“If they are not responding to a call, they have no reason to be going that far and endangering the safety of the rest of us citizens,” said Ed, a driver in Valencia County. “They have a difficult job, but when you start taking things, I’m entitled to do this, is when we all get in trouble,”

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was off-duty, headed home.