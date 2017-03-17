St. Pius to host St. Paddy’s Day Dinner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the Duke City for over six decades and it benefits a great cause.

The St. Paddy’s Day Dinner, given by the Good Shepard Center and St. Felix Pantry, is the largest fundraisers of the year and benefits the homeless population.

Corn Beef and Cabbage will be the main dish of the evening and while this dinner has been served at the Convention Center for the past 15 years, this year, it will be held at St. Pius campus due to its central location.

The dinner takes place on Friday, March 17 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dinner includes a drink, dessert and raffles, live Irish inspired music and a festive atmosphere.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information on the St. Paddy’s Dinner, visit St. Felix Pantry’s website.