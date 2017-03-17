Spokesman: Gov. Martinez has torn ACL from ski accident

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has a torn ACL resulting from a skiing injury in Utah.

Martinez spokesman Chris Sanchez told The Associated Press an MRI confirmed the Republican governor tore the ligament during a skiing accident. Martinez was in Utah for a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.

While in Utah, Martinez had criticized the Democrat-led state Legislature for wasting time on matters such as choosing an official state dance instead of addressing a state budget crisis.

Sanchez says Martinez is not expected to miss any time and has been walking around the New Mexico Statehouse. She also traveled to western New Mexico on Thursday to attend the funeral of a Navajo police officer who was killed in the line of duty.