Rio Rancho man records video of himself setting house on fire

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man said he’s had enough of life and uploaded a video of himself setting his home on fire.

In the video, you can hear the man say, “I’m going to set this whole b**** on fire. I’m done.”

Neighbors who live next to the man said they had no idea all of that was happening, “I came outside, was standing on the porch, trying to figure what was up because there were a lot of fire trucks,” said Shannon Donofrio.

Rio Rancho Police said they received a call on Wednesday evening of a man torching his home near 528 and Northern.

In the video, he said, “I was married, and now I’m going through probably the worst divorce ever.” That’s when he pulls out a gas can, pours the gas all over his home, and lights it on fire.

Victoria Valencia said the man seen in that video is her son, Adam.

Although his mom didn’t want to speak on camera, she tells News 13 her son recently found out his wife was cheating on him and went into a deep depression. She wants people to know that person in that video is not an accurate depiction of her son.

Neighbors who live next to Valencia said they’re shocked to see this type of behavior from him. “Very young, normal, couple with young four children,” said Donofrio.

While Rio Rancho Police said no one was injured in this incident, neighbors hope Valencia gets the help he needs. “Obviously it’s a cry for help for him, and he needs it, and hopefully his family finds him before it’s too late,” said Donofrio.

Rio Rancho firefighters said while the house looks okay from the outside, there is a lot of smoke damage on the inside.

