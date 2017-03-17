Fugitive wanted in connection to three violent crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Crime Stopper is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Nigel Johnson in connection to a beating death and stabbing.

Johnson is wanted for stabbing a man on February 6, 2017 when Johnson, along with Emilio Mirabal, attacked two men at a Rapid Ride bus stop. As one of the victims followed the pair to identify them, Johnson stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen and head.

Johnson is also wanted on an open count of murder and robbery for the death of Irvin Sanchez in August of 2016.

On August 10, 2016 Johnson, along with Emilio Mirabal and Larry Vieux, beat and robbed a 66-year-old man at the 7-11 gas station located at 5401 Kathryn Ave SE.

The beating was so severe that the man died about three hours later from the injuries.

If you have any information on Nigel Johnson, please contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.