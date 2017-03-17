NMSU Falls to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament 91-73

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tale of two halves in Tulsa for the first round NCAA Tournament game between 14 seed New Mexico State University and three seed Baylor.

NMSU came out with great pace and competed for every possession against the Bears in the first half. New Mexico State also hit 6 three pointers in the first half and looked to play upset over Baylor leading 40-38 at the half.

While they looked great in the first, the second did not look so good. The Aggies would not shoot as well and almost looked like they ran out of gas.

“I thought we ran out of a little bit of gas there particularly towards the end of the second half, but that has nothing to do with how hard these guys work or how hard they care. It was an amazing opportunity for us, unfortunately the margin of error in games like this is really really small, and again tip your cap to Baylor they were terrific,” said NMSU Head Coach Paul Weir after the game.

Baylor would go on to outscore NMSU 53-33 in the second to win 91-73. Another year in and another year for NMSU to go one and done at the NCAA Tournament.

The future does look bright for this team though as they only lose one player, Ian Baker, to graduation. The Aggies get back a solid core of players and a great first year head Coach in Paul Weir who led his team on a 20-game winning streak this season, and became the first coach since the great Lou Henson to lead the Aggies to the NCAA tournament in their first season.

With the loss NMSU finishes their 2016-2017 season at 28-6.