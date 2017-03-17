New Mexico’s GOP congressman to hold Las Cruces town hall

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The only Republican member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation has scheduled a town hall meeting in the Democratic stronghold of Las Cruces.

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce says he’ll meet Saturday with constituents in the largest city in his district. The Hobbs Republican recently held town halls in Hobbs and Ruidoso.

Republicans who want to repeal the Obama administration’s health care reforms are facing pushback at constituent gatherings from Utah to Tennessee, even in solidly Republican districts.

On Friday, Health secretary Tom Price encouraged divided Republicans to collaborate on an overhaul that GOP leaders can push through the House.

Pearce said earlier this month that Congress has two options – let the current system continue to collapse or take action to replace it with something that is more sustainable.