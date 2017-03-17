Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Despite occasional week cold fronts we will continue to stay warm and sunny through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Highs across the state will top out 20+ degrees above average through Sunday. To start next week high pressure will reestablish itself and bring more warm temperatures.

Things begin to change by mid week next week.

A series of storm systems will take aim on the state. One storm rolls in Thursday and another the following Monday. This could be our best chance for real precipitation in the past month.