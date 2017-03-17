Man sues Santa Fe spa for “hot tub lung”

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – A former maintenance worker at Santa Fe’s Ten Thousand Waves has filed a lawsuit claiming working there made him sick.

James Trujillo says the spa exposed him to airborne contaminants which led him to contract a respiratory disease known as “hot tub lung”.

The lawsuit says two other hot tub cleaners were also diagnosed with the disease in 2009. That prompted an investigation by the department of health which discovered 20 other Ten Thousand Waves employees suffered similar symptoms.

The owner of the spa tells the Santa Fe New Mexican, they have since improved their facility and instituted more stringent policies to protect workers.

Trujillo is seeking compensation and punitive damages.