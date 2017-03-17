Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A nice day to finish up the work week with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A weak cold front sliding in over the Eastern Plains will cool temps 5°-10° – but even with a slight dip in the numbers, afternoon highs will still top out well above average. Winds will pick up as the mentioned front pushes through – expect breezy conditions at times (ABQ-metro: breezy conditions likely by this evening). No significant rain or snow expected, although, a few spot virga showers may struggle to develop over the higher terrain of northern NM.

SATURDAY: Warm temperatures and sunshine will stretch across the state – definitely a day to get outside!

SUNDAY: A near repeat day of Saturday… the only difference – more wind. Afternoon highs will stay well above seasonal averages in the 60s, 70s and 80s.