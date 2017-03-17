In The Community: InterGalactic Ambassador Event at Balloon Museum

vplayer video=”1283177″]

Sherri Brueggemann the Co-founder of IGCRI and Paul Garver the director of The Ballon Museum, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the ‘Rise And Try To Imagine The Galaxies’ event at the Balloon Museum.

The InterGalactic Cultural Relations Institute was founded to foster an appreciation for the role of arts and culture in future interplanetary diplomatic relations. And this weekend they’re calling all potential Ambassadors – of all ages – to unite with them.

The event is happening Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum where they will have artwork on display and a costume contest. Complete information can be found online.

