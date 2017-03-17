Immigration judges to be sent to border detention centers

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 filer photo, work continues on a taller fence in the Mexico-US border area separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico. President Donald Trump is spotlighting violence committed by immigrants, announcing the creation of a national office that can assist American victims of such crimes. He said during his address Tuesday night that the Homeland Security Department's Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement office will provide a voice for people ignored by the media and "silenced by special interests." (AP Photo/Christian Torres, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Justice Department says it will temporarily transfer immigration judges to six detention centers near the border with Mexico in an effort to put President Donald Trump’s immigration directives into effect.

The department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review said the transfers to four locations in Texas and one each in Louisiana and New Mexico will occur Monday. Judges were previously shifted to two immigration detention centers in California.

Trump’s executive order on border and immigration enforcement issued in January says judges should immediately be assigned to immigration detention centers. Many judges work in courts where immigrants are freed before their cases are heard.

The president’s budget proposal for the fiscal year starting in October calls for a 19-percent increase in immigration judges to 449 positions.