Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Martinez vetoes 9 bills, awaits budget fix

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. In just over 24 hours the final gavel on this year’s legislative session is scheduled to drop at the Roundhouse. Democrats are accusing the governor of petty politics after she vetoed nine bills including some with bi-partisan support. Martinez says they’re not necessary for the public’s health, safety and welfare. The governor’s spokesman says a fix to the $350 million shortfall for next year’s budget without tax hikes should be on the governor’s desk by now. Democrats say they have proposed solutions including raising the cigarette and gas tax.

2. It appears more states won’t be joining the lawsuit over the president’s new travel ban, for now. A federal judge in the state of Washington is now ruling that his order blocking President Donald Trump’s original travel ban will not apply to trump’s revised ban. Judge James Robart says there are enough differences between the two executive orders. The new ban is still blocked after orders by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland.

3. A nice day to finish up the work week with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

4. You may notice a white truck patrolling the Bosque. After three fires in two weeks, the city is stepping up patrols in the Bosque. Fire crews are looking for suspicious activity, illegal campers, and people smoking or setting off fireworks.

5. Law enforcement is preparing to step up DWI checkpoints for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations. The city says it’ll also be tracking the number of people using ride-sharing services at the checkpoints. The mayor says those numbers are rising, showing its efforts to curb drinking and driving are paying off.

