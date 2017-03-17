Friday’s Metro baseball, softball tournament results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Semifinal match-ups wrapped up on Friday for the Metro Championship Softball Tournament. Top seeded La Cueva took out Sandia in a low scoring affair 1-0. They will meet two seed Cleveland in the Championship game on Saturday at UNM Softball field, game time is 1:30 p.m.

On the Baseball side, semifinals wrapped up on Thursday, but games were still played on Friday. Sandia would knock off Cibola in a late game thriller 8-7. Sandia took the 5th place spot in the Metro Tournament with an extra inning walk off to boot.

The Championship Game for baseball will also be on Saturday, but between 1 seed La Cueva and 2 seed Rio Rancho. That game will start at 1 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field at UNM.