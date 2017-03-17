For Your Information: Poison Prevention Month

Jacqueline Kakos, Health Educator from the New Mexico Poison Center, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of services and education offered regarding poison prevention.

Although accidental death has gone down in New Mexico, most accidental deaths are due to poison. The center has been around since the 1970s providing information to the public at 1-800-222-1222. If you need assistance with poison or medication information, call this number and talk to a pharmacist.

For more on Poison Prevention Month, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico Poison Center