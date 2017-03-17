Duke City Gladiators look for 1st win of the year on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are currently 0-2 in regular season play, but they have been involved in two very close games.

Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramante thinks his team is very athletic but is battling some adversity early. The Gladiators have had some injuries and are still learning to gel with each other.

DC Quarterback Donovan Porterie believes the same thing as coach and also says that the wins will start rolling in.

“We have everything that we need, you know from a football stand point, to be a good team, but like I said it’s just polishing off on technique, emphasis and paying attention to detail and I think we will be just where we want to be,” said Porterie.

The Gladiators take on last year’s League Champion Wichita at Tingley Coliseum on Saturday. That game will start at 4:05 p.m. and will be shown on My50 TV.