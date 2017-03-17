Community Calendar: Professional Bull Riders Ty Murray Invitational

Co-founder of the PBR, Ty Murray and professional bull rider, Brady Sims, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Professional Bull Riders Ty Murray Invitational happening this weekend.

This is the 21st year of the PBR in Albuquerque, with Ty Murray leading the pack and once again the event will be at the Wise Pies Arena. Ty is transitioning from the bull to the mic, moving into the world of broadcasting and becoming a full-time commentator. Brady who began his career as a four-year-old mutton buster is now touring with the PBR.

The event is happening this weekend, Friday, March 17th through Sunday the 19th. For more information visit their website.

