Classmates walk for boy battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Classmates of an 8-year-old Albuquerque boy battling a rare form of bone cancer walked in his honor Friday.

KRQE News 13 first introduced you to Elijah Dimas back in June when noted ventriloquist Terry Fator visited him in the hospital.

Friday his teachers, classmates, and their families from Cielo Azul Elementary held a walk-a-thon for him.

“Seeing the kids, they’re very selfless. They’ve actually learned how it feels to put someone else’s needs in front of themselves and really just have that genuine and humbleness come from them to really know that they’re helping and supporting their friend,” said teacher Andrea Infantino.

All of the money raised Friday will go to Elijah for his medical expenses.