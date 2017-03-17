Citizens, students to spread message of diversity through mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students will be channeling their inner artists Friday morning as they take to the street to spread a message through painting.

Residents and students will be out along Zuni Road with their paint and brushes ready to covering a wall in colorful paint to show what diversity means to them.

Over the course of the next three days, the mural will bring to life nearly 70 photos, drawings, and collages that the group Artful Life collected over the course of several months from residents in the International District.

Artful Life officials describe the International District as one of the most culturally diverse districts in the state, with anywhere between 30 to 40 languages being spoken.

That’s one of the reasons why residents were asked to submit images of what diversity looks like to them.

“There’s a ribbon of color with different colors that sort of suggest to us different colors coming together. Though the design is sort of abstract, I think the spirit of diversity comes through,” said Valerie Martinez, Founding Director of Artful Life.

Their ideas were then woven together by a team led by local artist and Bosque School Instructor Rene Palomares.

“That’s the magic of the design team. They had to lay out all the images and then sort of look at the color pallets, the shapes, and the images like the hands up here and vines that flow through the mural design. That’s actually the most interesting part. Take many images and come up with a particular design,” said Martinez.

The canvas for the mural was donated by PNM. It’s located on a PNM substation located at the busy intersection of Louisiana and Zuni.

“Besides adding a lot of color it’s going to add a personal touch. This is one of the most culturally diverse areas of the city and really the state. It’s important for the residents here to showcase that and PNM has always wanted to be a partner in the community and we felt that this would be a wonderful way to show that,” said Dave Ware, Communications Representative with PNM.

Students from the Bosque School will be out there painting around 10 a.m. The painting will go on all weekend with a dedication ceremony on Sunday at 1 p.m.

