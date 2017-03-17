Casa Rodena hosts live music for St. Patrick’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Patrick’s Day is more than just wearing green, it’s also about good food and great music.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day with a fun Celtic music group, the Celtic Coyotes at Casa Rodena Winery.

From 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. enjoy a glass of wine, lite bites and even a Guinness cupcake.

Cost per person is $25 and the event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets call (505)344-5911

For more information on the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, visit Casa Rodena’s website