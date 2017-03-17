AFD: 70 vehicles damaged by fire at southeast Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still on scene of a car fire at a southeast area apartment located in the 1100 block of Cardenas SE.

KRQE News 13 is still working to learn more about what happened as fire crews monitor hot spots.

Neighbors nearby say they saw flames up to 40 feet high in the gated lot. They say it broke out around midnight with flames as tall as surrounding buildings that lit up the parking lot.

Firefighters have much of the fire contained but say people need to stay out of the parking area because it’s not safe due to structural damage to the carports.

While firefighters say it’s too early to tell the exact damage, initial estimates put it at around 70 cars.

No word on what sparked the fire.

Arson investigators are expected to show up later this morning to begin their investigation.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.