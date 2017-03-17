Accused dog killer back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The man accused of brutally beating to death his ex-girlfriend’s dog is back behind bars.

Back in July, Albuquerque Police say John Santiago broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and when she arrived, the woman found Santiago with her Pomeranian, Teddy, barely alive.

Police say the little dog had been burned and beaten and had to be euthanized.

After being released from jail, Santiago failed to report to pre-trial services, landing him back behind bars.

Santiago’s attorney argued in court Friday that he had relapsed after he was given morphine in the hospital however the judge chose to keep his bond at $25,000 cash or surety.

If Santiago is able to post bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tracking device.