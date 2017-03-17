ABQ ToDo Crew: Fun For Spring Break And The Irish Holiday

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about events happening in the Duke City.

The City has all their venues open next week for Spring Break activities. In addition, the Balloon Museum is offering programming and the South Broadway Cultural Center with Storytellers of New Mexico are celebrating World Storytelling Day tomorrow with an all day event.

Popejoy is presenting three performances this weekend, Altan, Irish music legends live on St. Patrick’s Day, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, a classic comedy from the Walnut Street Theatre, and The Doo Wop Project is a Doo wop-infused interpretation of contemporary music.

The County is hosting the first annual Lucky Swim Event on Friday, March 17th at the Rio Grande High School Indoor Pool, 2312 Arenal Road SW, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living