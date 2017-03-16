Windy, dry conditions could fuel the fire season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Fire crews have been busy lately. Thursday, they started Bosque patrols. Earlier in the week, a three acre fire was started along Alameda, one of three in just a week.

The first to hit the Albuquerque area happened along Montano, the second along Alameda, and just Wednesday another sparked along Central Avenue.

At the scene on Alameda, fire crews were questioning people in the area. Police have been catching arsonists on the Bosque in recent years.

In 2015, Audie Helms was arrested for using a lighter to start fires near the Hispanic Cultural Center and Tingley Beach. Then last year, police nabbed Christian Frescas in the act using a lighter to torch the Bosque near the Central bridge.

But the Albuquerque Fire Department won’t say if investigators are looking at either of the men for the recent fires. The fires were put out quickly, but now the conditions are getting worse.

“Coincident with the windy and dry conditions, you get a human start, you get a fire,” said Rick Naden, a fire weather meteorologist.

Naden said he’s been anticipating these conditions for months.

“Right now we’re just looking at real real dry conditions in those areas, the pattern right now is kind of a down slope type pattern,” said Naden.

Nada also said he’s expecting the patterns to continue through April.

“The spring pattern, is really the biggest thing which is pretty much the weather pattern from now all the way into May, that dictates our large scale fire season,” said Naden.

Although it’s still early in the year, he said people need to be careful about starting fires near grass and brush.