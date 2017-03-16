Video shows couple allegedly stealing parrot from Albuquerque pet store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pet shop owner says a couple stole a $750 parrot.

Terri Hallberg owns Petland near Paseo del Norte and Wyoming. She says a woman and a man came in one night while the store was full.

Surveillance video shows a man in a grey shirt and baseball cap walking out of the store with the bird tucked in his sweater.

“There was one lady in particular that saw it, realized what was going on, and alerted us to what was going on,” Hallberg said.

The owner says she is worried the bird will stop eating and die.

If you see the couple, call police.