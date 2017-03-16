Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump’s travel ban put on hold in Hawaii

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President’s Trump’s second travel ban was supposed to start up Thursday. But, for the second time, his executive order was blocked by a federal judge. The federal judge in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order against key parts of the ban, saying quote, ‘there was such great pains to make the language more neutral.” that he believed they were trying even harder to mask the hostility toward one religion. Opponents say the travel ban is discriminating against Muslims. The White House continues to defend the order saying it’s not adding that’s it’s about safety.

2. Students in Santa Fe will get out of school early so they and their teachers can rally at the Roundhouse. The superintendent made the call for a day of action to urge lawmakers to quit cutting education. Santa Fe’s district is looking to take a $10 million hit. Albuquerque Public Schools is set to lose $25 million.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly clear sky. High pressure continues to keep the storm track well to the north of us so expect another full day of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

4. Family, friends and law enforcement from across the state will honor fallen Navajo Nation Police Officer Houston Largo. He was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. A procession is scheduled to begin at 9 Thursday morning to escort Officer Largo’s body from a Gallup funeral home to Rehoboth Christian School for services. He will be buried at Sunset Memorial in Gallup.

5. Rebuilding a busy street, adding sidewalks and even bike trails. That’s the plan for a part of the metro that feeds right into a visitor hot spot. County commissioners are asking for your input on the Second Street Corridor Project – that stretches from Rio Bravo, to just south of Bobby Foster, ending near the Valle do Oro Refuge. The meeting is Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Mountain View Community Center.

