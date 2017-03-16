The Adobe Theater gears up for The Shadow Box

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It made it’s Broadway debut nearly four decades ago and is the winner of the 1977 Pulitzer Prize for dram and Tony Award for Best Play.

The Shadow Box follows three people with radically different backgrounds who have agreed to become a part of a study about people who have reached the end of treatment. The treatment will have the trio live within the hospital grounds and interview with a psychiatrist.

Guests can see a preview show on Thursday, March 16 at the Adobe Theater.

Curtains open Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, April 9.

General Admission is $17.

For more information on The Shadow Box, visit The Adobe Theater’s website.