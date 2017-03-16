Seafood restaurant brings unique methods to Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Having only established itself in Albuquerque since May 2016, 99 Degrees Seafood Kitchen is not only bringing jobs to the area, but a unique way of preparing their fresh seafood. The boil method of cooking the seafood along with the Cajun flair is something has been boasting since its open.

So much so that within their first year, they won second place in the Albuquerque Souper Bowl competition.

Owner Vu Nguyen said he believes that providing a good working environment creates happy workers and happy customers. According to Nguyen, another aspect to their success is flying in fresh ingredients used in their dishes.

Nguyen prides himself and the restaurant on the career opportunities that they bring to the Nob Hill area. For more information on jobs at the restaurant, you can visit the 99 Degrees Seafood Kitchen website.

The restaurant is located on Central between Amherst and Tulane.