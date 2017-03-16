Programming Note: NCAA Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the first round of the NCAA Tournament there will some changes to regularly scheduled programs.

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, the KRQE News 13 newscasts at Noon and 5:30 will not air.

KRQE News 13 newscasts at 4 p.m. and at 10 p.m. will air as normal.

The first round game featuring Villanova Wildcats will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the Virginia Tech Hokies vs Wisconsin Badgers game at 7:30 p.m. All times are local.

For more programming information please see the TV guide.