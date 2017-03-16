On The Stage: ‘The Iceman Cometh’

Actor Phillip Shortell, who plays Hickey and Director, James Cady, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the performance of ‘The Iceman Cometh’ at the Vortex Theatre.

They believe this play is relatable to everyone, we all have something we hide behind closed doors. The Iceman Cometh focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

The show opens March 17 and runs through April 9 at the Vortex Theatre, 2900 Carlisle Blvd NE. Ticket are available online or at the door.

