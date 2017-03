CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KRQE) – The names of the airmen killed in a plane crash during a training exercise have been identified.

Captain Andrew Becker, 33, Captain Kenneth Dalga, 29, and First Lieutenant Frederick Dellecker, 26, were on board the U-28A when it crashed near the Clovis Municipal Airport.

Officials say the aircrew members were part of the 318ths Special Operations Squadron.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.