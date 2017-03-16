New Mexico students dismissed early to lobby Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico’s largest school districts is dismissing school students and teachers early so they can urge state lawmakers and the governor to reach a budget compromise on educational funding.
Parents prepared to pick up Santa Fe Public School district students at midday on Thursday after Superintendent Veronica Garcia ordered the schedule change.
Garica is urging parents to join a rally at the state Capitol building and says further state spending cuts to education would shorten the school year and reduce staff.
The office of Gov. Susana Martinez has criticized those plans and says they won’t influence the governor’s opposition to tax increases. About 44 percent of the state’s general fund budget pays for K-12 public schools.
Lawmakers have until Saturday at noon to approve a budget.
