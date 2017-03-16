Man who killed 2 UNM students pleads guilty to other charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man already serving prison time for killing two University of New Mexico students while driving high has pleaded guilty to other charges.

Joshua Leal was driving a stolen truck in 2014 when he crashed into a car near I-40 and Rio Grande, killing Briana Hillard and Matthew Grant and seriously injuring two others.

Drug tests show Leal had meth in his system. He was sentenced to 18 years.

Thursday, Leal pleaded guilty to several others charges including car burglary.

The judge sentenced him to five years and six months. He will serve them at the same time as his current sentence.