La Cueva will play Rio Rancho for Metro Baseball Championship Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top seed La Cueva Bears will meet the number two seed Rio Rancho in the Metro Baseball Championships title game Saturday. The Bears last Metro Championship Title was in 2010. The Rams won when the first ever Metro Championship title. Both teams advanced in Thursday semifinal round.

La Cueva defeated the four seed Volcano Vista by way of ten run rule 11-1. All but one of the 7-1 Bears games have ended by way of the ten run rule. The Rams, a two seed, defeated rival Cleveland 6-5.

With the game tied at 3 in the fourth Garrett Gouldsmith stroked a two run single to help the Rams. The championship game between Rio Rancho and La Cueva will be at Santa Ana Star Center Field at 1 p.m.