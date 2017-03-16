La Cueva will play Rio Rancho for Metro Baseball Championship Saturday

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top seed La Cueva Bears will meet the number two seed Rio Rancho in the Metro Baseball Championships title game Saturday. The Bears last Metro Championship Title was in 2010. The Rams won when the first ever Metro Championship title. Both teams advanced in Thursday semifinal round.

La Cueva defeated the four seed Volcano Vista by way of ten run rule 11-1. All but one of the 7-1 Bears games have ended by way of the ten run rule. The Rams, a two seed, defeated rival Cleveland 6-5.

With the game tied at 3 in the fourth Garrett Gouldsmith stroked a two run single to help the Rams. The championship game between Rio Rancho and La Cueva will be at Santa Ana Star Center Field at 1 p.m.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s