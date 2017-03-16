Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly clear sky. High pressure continues to keep the storm track well to the north of us so expect another full day of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. Forecast highs will skyrocket above seasonal averages – expect statewide 60s, 70s and 80s (even a few low 90s across the Southeast Plains!)

FRIDAY: A weak front will slip into the Eastern Plains and cool temperatures 5°-10°… but even with that slight cool down, temperatures will still be very comfortable in the afternoon. Expect winds to pick up as this front moves through but no significant moisture packed in with this boundary.

WEEKEND: Warm, dry and sunny as high pressure slides overhead. Perfect outdoor weather both Saturday and Sunday!