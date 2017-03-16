In The Kitchen: Lamb Stew With Karma Cafe And Dig And Serve

Wade McCullough, President of Food Kama and Brandon Gregoire, Owner of Dig & Serve, joined New Mexico Living to make a lamb dinner in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and to invite us to a pop-up event happening this weekend.

Karma Cafe and Dig & Serve are some of the only ‘pay what you can’ eateries in Albuquerque, where there is not a bill and meals are donation based. They have a pop-up event this weekend, which is also a pay what you can meal with donations going to Karma Cafe to help them the necessary equipment.

To attend the event you need to register online and an invitation and location will be sent to you just before the event.

Ingredients:

Lamb

Potatoes

Carrots

Onion

Celery

Garlic

Fennel

Frons

Olive Oil

Sidetrack stout beer

Rosemary

Sage

Thyme

Vegetable or beef stock

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living