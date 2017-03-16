Helping Hands: Daffodil Days

Julie Bowdich, Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation Board Member and Therese Jordan, Hospice and Social Worker for Presbyterian Home Healthcare and Hospice, joined New Mexico Living to tell us all about Daffodil Days.

In their thirty-third year, Daffodil Days begin with over 160,000 stems being delivered around town to support the Presbyterian Healthcare and Hospice Foundation. This is their annual fundraiser to help the foundation, and the foundation helps patient’s and family’s basic needs.

Flowers will be on sale March 15th through the 18th at 33 locations around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. For a complete list of locations visit their website.

