‘Game of Thrones’ author announces Santa Fe film project

By Published:
George R.R. Martin
FILE - In this March 18, 2013, file photo, author George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere for the third season of the HBO television series "Game of Thrones" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. In a Jan 2, 2016, blog entry, Martin acknowledges he missed the Dec. 31 deadline for the latest book in the "Game of Thrones" fantasy series, titled The Winds of Winter, and the finished novel is still months away. Game of Thrones, the HBO television season based on the novel will start airing in April 2016, while hes still writing. (Photo by Matt Sayles /Invision/AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The author of books that inspired “Game of Thrones” is starting a new film project in Santa Fe.

George R.R. Martin announced this week that a 10,000-square-foot building he owns in north Santa Fe will serve as an office and production space for film and television groups.

Martin says his new nonprofit the Stagecoach Foundation will focus on making filmmaking accessible for local filmmakers and newcomers.

The first project expected to use the Stagecoach Foundation space is expected to be Joel and Ethan Coen, who made Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men” in New Mexico.