‘Game of Thrones’ author announces Santa Fe film project

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The author of books that inspired “Game of Thrones” is starting a new film project in Santa Fe.

George R.R. Martin announced this week that a 10,000-square-foot building he owns in north Santa Fe will serve as an office and production space for film and television groups.

Martin says his new nonprofit the Stagecoach Foundation will focus on making filmmaking accessible for local filmmakers and newcomers.

The first project expected to use the Stagecoach Foundation space is expected to be Joel and Ethan Coen, who made Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men” in New Mexico.